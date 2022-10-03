PM highlights economic success, PN protests against corruption, uglification / Malta News Briefing – Monday 3 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM highlights economic successes, energy support

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that government’s policies had allowed the economy to continue to grow and prosper, adding that €600 million will be allocated to the energy sector in next year’s budget. “This money is an investment in people and businesses. Through this help businesses can continue to grow and succeed,” the PM said in Paola. He said that if government did not introduce any measures, the country would find itself in an economic deadlock. “But we are a government that does not believe in austerity measures.” (Maltatoday)

Corruption, uglification of Malta are Labour’s legacy – PN

The Labour government has dirtied, uglified and sold Malta because of corruption, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday at a PN-organised protest in valletta. Grech referred to the plight of young people leaving the country, while also highlighting government’s approach towards the cost-of-living crisis. He also highlighted how the country’s debt pile had reached record levels at the same time that Labour was institutionalising corruption. (Times of Malta)

Ageing is a positive thing – President

Ageing should be seen as a positive thing, President of the Republic George Vella said during this year’s Active Ageing Awards, an occasion to celebrate the valuable role of the elderly in society. During his speech, the President explained that the activeness and independence of the elderly is translated into happiness, helping in both the physical and the mental health of the individual. Noting that the experience and knowledge of the elderly is priceless, President Vella said that this is more so the case for elderly who continue working after retirement age, as they can pass on their wealth of experience to younger employees. (Newsbook)

