Prime Minister and Tourism Minister in denial of gravity of Covid-19 situation: Maltese doctors

The Medical Association of Malta has condemned what it described as “the attitude of Prime Minister Robert Abela and Touris Minister Julia Farrugia who deliberately ignore scientific advice and play the populism card in the thick of an epidemic, while death and disease from Covid are reaching record heights.”

In a statement this morning, doctors said that while for Minister Farruiga the July parties were the test tube, Christmas is going to be real thing in fomenting an unprecedented epidemic. It is no wonder that “fake” enforcement has been taken away from the police and put under her responsibility.

The Medical Association of Malta highlighted the increasing tally of serious illness and deaths from Covid. There were 3 more deaths bringing the total number to 81. Furthermore there are 80 very seriously ill patients at Mater Dei with Covid (excluding the 3 smaller hospitals) 12 of which are in intensive care.

This means that three medical wards are now caring only for Covid patients putting great strain all other ward which have to continue to care for all other illnesses.

Seven-day daily average stands at 137

The daily seven-day average is now at 137 per day, with 7283 total cases. Based on the recorded 1.5% fatality at least another 35 deaths as expected to occur by the end of the month. Despite these deaths, the worst is still to come and if the daily average remains above hundred the healthcare system may soon collapse, doctors added.

The statement noted how opinion polls show a majority of Maltese are against a lockdown: “Naturally most are fed up and want a normal life however this is exactly what the virus needs and that is exactly why the numbers are remaining in the hundreds.”

“While doctors and other healthcare workers have to risk their own health on a daily basis, the prime minister has ruled out any form of lockdown, while Minister Julia Farrugia now has new mechanisms in place to ask the whole Maltese population to ignore the advice of the Health Minister and Prof. Gauci, and go out and have fun during Christmas”, the MAM insisted.

This is highly irresponsible, and puts the lives of many patients and healthcare staff unnecessarily at risk. COVID-19 will not kill Christmas but will kill more vulnerable Maltese people.

