PM puts trust on doctors in abortion decision / Malta News Briefing – Monday 1st December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM puts trust on doctors in abortion decision

The abortion debate continue to dominate the political and social agenda with Prime Minister Robert Abela saying it will be up to doctors to decide what conditions justify a medical intervention that would result in the termination of a pregnancy, under the terms of legal amendments being debated by parliament. He argued that edical professionals would make those decisions “according to the established best practices” and anyone caught “abusing or stretching” the law would be criminally prosecuted, the prime minister told reporters on Wednesday. “I trust our medical professionals in their clinical judgment,” he added. (Times of Malta)

Amendments pave way to abortion in country – Bernard Grech

PNLeader Bernard Grech has said that Prime Minister Robert Abela is merely copying a law which other countries made, which led to allowing abortion in the country. This is because they did not specify on which health conditions constituted the right to an abortion. Addressing parliament, Grech accused government of wanting to fully open the doors for abortion to enter the country, contrary to Abela’s insistent position against abortion in recent years.

He continued that mental health did not justify the killing of a baby, but rather the mother should be provided with the adequate support for her mental health problems. (The Malta Independent)

ICC asked to investigate Abela and Muscat over crimes against humanity

PM Robert Abela and his predecessor Joseph Muscat have been reported by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR)to the International Criminal Court (ICC) which was asked to investigate their involvement in “crimes against humanity against migrants and refugees who have been intercepted at sea and systematically returned to and detained in Libya.” The Center asked the ICC to investigate the individual criminal responsibility of high-ranking officials of EU member states and EU agencies regarding multiple severe deprivations of liberty that began with interceptions at sea between 2018 and 2021. (Newsbook)

