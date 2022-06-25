PM says EU must address sustainability of sanctions / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 25 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM says EU must address sustainability of sanctions

Prime Minister Robert Abela told European leaders that the EU must address the sustainability and impact of sanctions against Russia while attending several EU-level meetings in Brussels this week.At a European Council meeting, EU leaders agreed to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status on a number of conditions after they applied for membership into the bloc. Leaders also agreed to grant Georgia this status as soon as it meets certain criteria listed by the European Commission.”Sanctions are an important and effective tool but we must address their sustainability and impact,” the Prime Minister remarked. (Maltatoday)

AirMalta adds another plane to cope with demand

Air Malta announced today that following significant demand for air travel post Covid, it has leased in an additional aircraft to be able to offer added services from July up to October 2022. The Airbus A320 aircraft is being wet leased from Getjet. Speaking about this growth, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer, Roy Kinnear, said, “It’s encouraging to see air travel rebound strongly and demand from customers who have longed to travel again, rising sharply,” Kinnear said. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update

479 Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday.Two more deaths were also registered, taking the total to 740.