PM skirts election date questions / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 27 January 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM skirts election date questions

Prime Minister Robert Abela remained mum on the prospects of a March election, insisting that “it will be over by June”. Rumours of a March election increased after it was revealed that Pope Francis would be visiting Malta in April, and in consideration that such visits are normally not held during an electoral campaign. However, the PM has remained non-committal on this possibility.

PN leader says Abela unable to distance himself from predecessor

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech lambasted PM Robert Abela for not being able to distance himself from his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, saying that Abela’s two-year tenure was dominated by indecision – made worse by the fact that he was being ‘led by others’. Grech recalled how Labour had no qualms approving a budgetary bill which would pass on some 59 million euro more to Steward Healthcare, when they owe some €37 million in unpaid VAT, an issue which reflected corruption and confusion.=According to Grech, the government is wasting and spending tax payers’ money irresponsibly. Grech also took MP Glen Bedingfield to task for criticising police action who raided Muscat’s home last weekend, saying that “democracy is based on autonomous and strong institutions that are free to work without fear.”

President says hate speech must be addressed

During the Holocaust Memorial Commemoration at San Anton Palace, President George Vella said that one reason to commemorate the Holocaust is to guard against the possible use of today’s means of communication to help achieve a quicker and more widespread insemination of hate speech, racial discrimination, or theories of racial superiority. He continued by explaining the second reason for commemorating the Holocaust which has always been encapsulated in the phrase ‘Never Again’. “The question arises as to whether we make this statement an assertion of fact, or simply wishful thinking,” said President Vella.

Govt to address energy bills ‘anomaly’

Energy Minister Miriam Dallia announced the coming into force, later this month, of a new energy billing system that will help consumers save their unused cheaper energy units for use at a later stage. The new system, which is currently being developed and tested, will calculate household usage from January onwards and consumers will be able to save the cheaper unused units so that they will be able to use them at a later stage rather than lose them.

Covid-19 Update: 314 new cases were reported on Wednesday, while a higher number of recoveries (490) ensured that active cases continued to decline (4309). 101 patients are in hospital, six of whom in ITU. Two elderly men in their eighties passed away while Covid-19 positives, taking the death tally to 538.