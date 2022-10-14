Jury chosen as Daphne trial begins / Malta News Briefing – Friday 14 October 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1200

Jury chosen as Daphne trial begins

The Court has appointed a nine-person jury as the trial against two brothers who are accused of planting and detonating the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia begins on Friday. Alfred and George Degiorgio have been held in since their arrest back in December 2017. A third person who was charged alongside with them, will be testifying on behalf of the prosecution, after pleading guilty and turning state witness. He is already serving a 15-year-old sentence for the murder. In court, the brothers claimed that their trial cannot go ahead because they are being inadequately represented by two legal aid lawyers assigned to them 40 days ago.(Times of Malta / Maltatoday)

Government presents bill to combat court delays

Government has presented a bill to stop those accused of crimes from attempting to be granted bail by delaying the court hearing process as much as possible. According to current legal predispostions people facing 15 years or more of prison time are automatically entitled to bail if their case is not heard within 30 months of their arraignment. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the bill paves the way to remove the 30 month limit when the accused has harmed himself or is to blame for the delay. In the cases of harm, court process can be prolonged by two to six months. (The Malta Independent)

National anthem unites people – President

On the occasion of the centenary of the Maltese National Anthem, President George Vella stated that the Maltese National Anthem is part of the people’s collective memory, and it still serves as a compass pointing us towards cherishing our values. In an event in honour of the National Poet Dun Karm Psaila, with the theme “L-Innu Malti – 100 sena magħna”, President Vella said that “the Maltese National Anthem still unites us and promotes unity”, even though its verses were written a century ago and some words feel old or may irk some of us in this day and age.

Morning Briefing

PM stops media reform after growing concerns

PM Robert Abela has agreed to freeze a proposed media reform once the three Bills that encompass it are passed through the first reading stage in Parliament. The agreement was reached after pressure by a number of media organisations and the Opposition, with stakeholders pointing out their disagreement to both the content of the reform but also to the lack of consultation. Abela wrote to Judge Michael Mallia, the chairman of the committee of experts who had made proposals for the reform, asking him to consider opening a consultation process on the bills. (Times of Malta)

PN proposes penalties for agencies that disregard workers’ rights

The Nationalist Party has called for the introduction of penalties for recruitment agencies that don’t adhere to any law which safeguards workers’ rights. On Thursday, PN launched proposals in line with the European Directive on Transparent and Predictable Work which is currently underway to be introduced into the Maltese Legislature but is now in a consultation process. (Maltatoday)

New residency programme for start-ups

Government has announced a residency programme for foreign start-ups to continue attracting high-talent start-ups, whilst serving global customers. This was announced during the second edition of the Start-up Festival.​​ The new Start-ups Residence Programme will be offering a residence permit for international start-ups to relocate in Malta. This residency programme is offering a 3-year residency permit which can be extended by another 5 years to founders, co-founders of start-ups, and their families. Core employees can also benefit from a 3-year residency permit which can be extended by another 3 years. This also applies to core employees’ family members.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first