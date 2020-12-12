PN announces proposals for National Youth Policy: The Headline – In-Nazzjon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition spokesperson for youth Robert Cutajar who said that young people are an important element in society. The Nationalist Party presented new proposals for the National Youth Policy.

Another story reports on the inauguration of a Christmas tree by the Għajnsielem local council dedicated to the victims of Covid-19. The 60-foot tall tree is made of a metal frame filled with more than 4,500 recycled glass bottles.

