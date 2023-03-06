PN askes PM to file lawsuit against Vitals / Malta News Briefing – Monday 6 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PN askes PM to file lawsuit against Vitals

PN leader Bernard Grech called on the Prime Minister to file a lawsuit against Vitals-Stewards for this money to be returned to the Maltese and Gozitans. he estimated the hospital concession saga, which a court described as fraudulent, to have cost some 20,000 euro per person. Grech was addressing a protest in Valletta, called by the Nationalist Party, attended by thousands carrying Maltese flags. Former PN leader Adrian Delia who led the case against Vitals, called for the people to come together with “one voice” and speak out for justice, truth and righteousness. “When the Maltese are robbed, we stand together and say Malta deserves better,” he said. (Times of Malta)

Works on new hospital for Gozo to start in this legislature – PM

Work on a new Gozo hospital will start in this legislature announced the Prime Minister. This announcement came by the Prime Minister during an event he was addressing in Gozo on Sunday. The reference to a new Gozo hospital comes in the wake of a court decision that annulled the Steward hospitals concession contract concluded during the Muscat administration. The court attributed fraudulent behaviour to the private concessionaires and ordered that the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals be returned to the government. Abela acknowledged that over the past years, there were “instances” when the Labour government could have done better. He said the government will continue to listen to critics and all those who believe it can do better. (Maltatoday)

Vitals got €390m over concession, doctors claim

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has revealed that between 2016 and 2023, the government paid Vitals Global Healthcare and eventually Steward Health Care a total of €390,702,135. The group said it reached this figure from budget estimates of the Government of Malta between 2016 and 2023. The figures show that investments made into the companies kept increasing substantially year after year. (Newsbook)

