PN asks Govt for transparency on budget cuts / Malta News Briefing – Friday 26 August 2022

Morning Briefing

PN asks Govt for transparency on budget cuts

The Nationalist Party lambasted Government for cutting University funds, highlighting cases of what it described as rampant abuse by Ministers being left unchecked as education suffered. In a press briefing, Finance spokesperson Jerome Caruana Cilia noted that “while other countries are looking at ways to help their people, the Labour government ignored people’s pleas and experts’ opinions and did not unveil a mini-budget earlier this year”. He also called on Finance Minister Clyde Caruana to give details about other budget cuts.

CBM says economic uncertainty decreased in June

The European Commission’s Uncertainty Indicator for Malta decreased when compared with June, signalling lower uncertainty, the Central Bank of Malta said on Thursday. This was driven by developments in services and industry, as uncertainty rose among consumers, and to a smaller extent, in the retail sector. Additional survey information shows that compared to June, price expectations fell in the services sector and among consumers, but rose in the remaining sectors, the Bank’s monthly update suggests.

Man arrested after series of car thefts

The police said that a 21-year-old Ethiopian has been arrested on Thursday in connection with several car thefts in the Swieqi and Pembroke area. Police said that they received information of a suspicious individual going round some cars at around 1am on Thursday, and on questioning the man on site, found a number of items lifted from cars in the area. An investigation is ongoing.