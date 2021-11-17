PN calls for withdrawal of Legal Notice described as ‘tax amnesty’ / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 17 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN calls for withdrawal of Legal Notice described as ‘tax amnesty’

The Opposition will be presenting a motion in parliament seeking withdrawal of legal notice 419, which it describes as effectively an amnesty which the government has introduced by stealth and which sis discriminatory. The legal notice in question allows persons who have tax arrears can set off those arrears by transferring tax due on property transfers. The PN said this legal notice was a blow to all those who had paid all due tax and it rewarded those who abused. The PN also highlighted the fact that rthis measure was contrary to the action plan agreed with the Financial Action Task Force to get Malta off the greylist of financial jurisdictions.

New operator to handle national lottery rights

A new national lottery rights licence has been awarded to National Lottery plc, The Times of Malta reported. While National Lottery plc’s offer was for €105,077,777, Sisal Malta Consortium submitted a €53,330,001 bid. The company, which is majority-owned by the Izi Group, will take over the national lottery from Maltco Lotteries, whose concession ends on July 4, 2022.

Parliament commences cannabis debate

Parliament has commenced the debate on a bill setting up an Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis, with Minister Owen Bonnici instisting that tthe focus of the bill to reform cannabis laws is on decriminalisation and harm reduction: “The reality is that people who use cannabis responsibly have long been criminalised”, he said. Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg said that the bill evokes a sense of being rushed, without enough research having taken place. “There are serious problems with alcohol and drug abuse in the country,” said Buttigieg while noting that not enough importance is being given to minors in this bill.

Covid-19 Update: 64 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, while 31 virus patients recovered. 16 people are hospitalised, including 2 in intensive care, the health authorities said.