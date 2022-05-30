PN laments free movement of wanted person / Malta News Briefing – Monday 30 May 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PN laments free movement of wanted person

The PN said that despite all the rhetoric about law enforcement mechanisms, these were not functioning properly. In a statement, Home Affairs spokesman Joe Giglio said that the news that a person in respect of whom an European arrest warrant had been issued had managed to leave the island twice without anyone batting an eyelid, was a source of anger and concern. (TVM)

Man jailed on child porn

A man has been jailed for 18 months after he was found to be in possession of child pornography on his phone. Ahmid Rabu was charged in court with being in possession of indecent material which featured a minor. Rabu had come to Malta three or four months prior to his arrest from Italy. Prosecuting inspector Paul Camilleri told the court that the man was initially arrested after he was found to be living illegally in Malta. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

66 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, while two people have died while positive for Covid-19. 97 people meanwhile have recovered from the virus, meaning that the number of active cases currently stands at 1,419.