In-Nazzjon publishes a PN statement signed by MPs Jason Azzopardi and Adrian Delia committing to unity and a common focus to fight corruption after an escalation intones on Facebook. Party leader Bernard Grech said the PN is now a stronger alternative government. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/06/stqarrija-konnta-wara-laqgha-fid-dar-centrali/

Another story quotes the president of the Chamber of SMEs Paul Abela who welcomed a pledge by the PN to revisit the taxation system for local businesses. Abela said that companies need peace of mind, particularly in the uncertainty of the pandemic. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/06/aktar-appgg-ghall-proposti-tal-pn-dwar-tassazzjoni-gusta/

