PN proposes ‘second chance’ on driving offences / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 24 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN proposes ‘second chance’ on driving offences

A PN government would give motorists a second chance when getting a traffic ticket. PN leader Bernard Grech proposed the introduction of a digital system which would keep on hold traffic contravention tickets for six months and the fine would then be dropped if the contravention was not repeated within that time. “Everyone made mistakes, Grech said, and the system would discourage a repeat of those mistakes, which may include wrong parking or causing an obstruction”. Grech also also promised stronger investment in law and order and said a PN government would seek to reward those who stayed on the right sight of the law, whether individuals, companies or associations. (Times of Malta)

Labour pledges €15 weekly pension increase

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged a €15 weekly increase to pensions, in a near-doubling of the €8 weekly increase made in the previous legislature. Speaking in Mellieha, Abela argued that the choice between Labour and the PN was a choice between a government who would increase pensions, and one that had frozen pension increases for 25 years. “That is the past, and we are the future. We increased and will continue to increase pensions. Bernard Grech is the face of the past. We want to give pensioners more cheques. The PN used to be proud in voting in favour of increasing taxes; we will continue to lower them.”

Covid-19 Update: Malta’s Covid-19 death tally exceeded its 600th fatality with the death of a 90-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man. 79 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, while 96 recoveries pushed active cases further down to 744.