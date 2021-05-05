Malta: PN to propose new tax system for businesses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the current tax regime puts local businesses at a disadvantage and promised a new taxation system for SMEs that would also raise working conditions. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/04/il-pn-irid-johloqq-cirku-ta-gid-li-minnu-jgawdi-kulhadd-bernard-grech/

The paper says that Health Minister Chris Fearne will likely not launch investigations into reports of inhuman treatment at Mount Carmel hospital. The minister said that the hospital provides ‘exceptional’ care. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/04/gvern-bla-vizjoni-fil-kura-mentali/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...