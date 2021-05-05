Malta: PN to propose new tax system for businesses

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the current tax regime puts local businesses at a disadvantage and promised a new taxation system for SMEs that would also raise working conditions. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/04/il-pn-irid-johloqq-cirku-ta-gid-li-minnu-jgawdi-kulhadd-bernard-grech/
The paper says that Health Minister Chris Fearne will likely not launch investigations into reports of inhuman treatment at Mount Carmel hospital. The minister said that the hospital provides ‘exceptional’ care. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/04/gvern-bla-vizjoni-fil-kura-mentali/
