PN to take legal action on overcharging in W&E bills / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 20 September 2022

Morning Briefing

PN to take legal action on overcharging in W&E bills

The PN has announced that it will be taking the government to court over overbilling in water and electricity rates. PN leader Bernard Grech reiterated the PN’s pledge that a future PN government will return all the extra payments families have been paying over the years. “This is institutionalized theft,” he said. A draft report by the Auditor General found overbilling by ARMS was costing consumers €6.5 million in “extra charges”. (Times of Malta)

Syrian charged with human trafficking

Police have brought human trafficking charges against a Syrian national, in an 8pm arraignment, as part of an ongoing investigation sparked by the arrival of a boatload of undocumented migrants from Libya in Delimara Bay. A 50-year-old, a Syrian national based in Malta was arraigned under arrest before duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit on Monday night.(Maltatoday)

UoM committee clears Andrew Azzopardi of plagiarism

A University of Malta disciplinary committee has concluded that there was no plagiarism in the academic paper which was co-authored by the Dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, Andrew Azzopardi. While the report said that a number of segments were incorrectly referenced, there was nothing indicating that Azzopardi was trying to take the work as his own. Azzopardi had acknowledged that the work failed to meet academic standards, but he rejected any allegations that this was an instance of wilful misdoing. (The Malta Independent)

