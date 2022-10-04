PN wants police to act on allegations of Marsa junction corruption, PM not aware of EU investigations / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 4 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN wants police to act on allegations of Marsa junction corruption scandal, PM not aware of EU investigations

The PN has called on details of police action after revelations in the Sunday papers of a potential major scandal associated with the Marsa junction works. PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami said the minister was adopting the usual cliché that those who had evidence (about the Marsa road works claims) should go to the police. Yet, it should be the police who should be investigating. Questioned outside Parliament, PM Robert Abela denied knowledge of any investigation by EU authorities on the project, which was co-funded by the European Union. (Times of Malta)

Magistrate Lia has financial interest in Repubblika challenge

NGO Repubblika said that Magistrate Nadine Lia stands to inherit from her father-in-law Pawlu Lia, and so has a financial interest in the outcome of challenge proceedings filed by Repubblika, documents submitted in court show. The documents, the NGO is arguing, show the magistrate not only has a moral interest, but a financial one and so should recuse herself from the case. The documents submitted on Monday, show the magistrate stands to inherit a number of properties belonging to lawyer Pawlu Lia. (Maltatoday)

23 engineers get warrant

Minister for Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi presented the warrant to 23 engineers who completed their studies in engineering and passed the warrant exam to start practising their profession. During a ceremony held at MUŻA in Valletta, Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi spoke about the significance of this warrant, which is the state’s recognition of a person’s readiness to start practising a profession – which comes with duties and responsibilities.

Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi mentioned the need for the Board of Engineers to have more regular contact with its members so that, in collaboration with the Chamber of Engineers, they carry out a process that identifies the relevant needs of their profession. “With this process, we want to understand where the profession is heading and how we can work to draw more young people to this field,” stated Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi. (DOI)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first