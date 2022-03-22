PN wants prison vote to be repeated after alleged shortcomings / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 22 March 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Chemical Tanker towed out to Anchor Bay

The Chem P chemical tanker, which spent much of the weekend adrift on crashing waves amid gale-force winds, has been successfully towed out to Anchor Bay in Mellieħa, where it is expected to remain indefinitely. Harbour Master David Bugeja, who has been coordinating the rescue operation, said that the team overseeing the situation identified a weather window on Monday morning where it was safe to start towing the vessel out. Reports of an out-of-control tanker began on Saturday morning when footage of the Chem P showed it drifting dangerously close to the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coastline. (Times of Malta)

PN wants prison vote to be repeated after alleged shortcomings

The PN wants the voting process in prison for the general election to be cancelled and repeated again after ineligible prisoners were allowed to vote.

In a letter to the Electoral Commission on Monday, PN secretary-general Michael Piccinino said the voting process at the Corradino Correctional Facility was “vitiated” by “serious shortcomings”. Piccinino said that the Electoral Commission’s list of 180 prisoners who were eligible to vote on Saturday, included “tens” of inmates who were legally disqualified from voting. He accused the commission of failing to take action to stop these people from voting despite the PN having flagged at least one ineligible name four days before the voting took place. (Maltatoday)

Gozo central to PL manifesto – Abela

The Labour leader reiterated that Gozo is central to its party manifesto saying that it contains 350 proposals which are directly aimed at Gozo and 300 references to the sister island. He also highlighted that if re-elected the PL would spend €162 million from EU funds on the sister island. During the event, Prime Minister Robert Abela also said that the Nationalist Party has been urging voters not to cast their vote on Saturday, hinting that the PN is hoping for a low voter turnout to maximise its chances. (Newsbook)

Abela is a serial tax evader – Grech

PL Leader Robert Abela is a serial tax Evader, as the thousands that he made from his property in Zejtun have not been declared in his tax declarations, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on Monday. Speaking in Gzira, Grech said Abela is still refusing to publish present his tax declaration to the tax commissioner, even though Grech invited him to so more than 24 hours ago. The PN leader accused Abela of being selfish, as he spent around a week trying to decide whether to stop the selling of Maltese passports to Russians. He added that this shows that the PL leader chooses his pockets over the nations’ security. (Independent)

Covid-19 Update: 251 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, while 66 recovered. Active cases have now gone up to 2539. Two men died overnight, taking the death tally to 624.