PN will get Malta out of grey-list in three months / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 22 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN will get Malta out of grey-list in three months – Grech

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that a PN government will work to get Malta off the greylist within three months because it was a drag on the economy.

“We have a concrete vision not a vision of concrete… we have a vision and it is important for you to join us in this voyage to build a better Malta for you and your children,” Grech said, addressing party supporters in Valletta. Grech acknowledged the tough struggle for the Nationalist Party but expressed confidence that more persons were joining its ranks. “We have an uphill struggle. Abela has public funds backing him but we have the votes of people who want to see change, behind us,” Grech said.

Only PL credible enough to fulfil electoral pledges – Abela

Labour is the only party in the country with the credibility to fulfil its electoral promises, PM Robert Abela said on Monday evening. In a rally in Qormi, Abela said that “as we kept our word on infrastructure and roads, we will keep our promise on open spaces. We have a clear plan for a better quality of life”. Abela tackled some of the proposals pushed out by Labour so far, including the lowering of corporate tax for businesses. “If you give me your trust I will be the first Labour Prime Minister to lower tax for businesses, because we know they will use their savings to create more wealth for the country and their employees.”

Claudio Grech not contesting election

MP Claudio Grech will not be contesting the 2022 election. Speaking in Valletta, Grech, who is reponsible for the PN’s electoral manifesto announced on Monday he will “take a step back to make space for fresh faces” and not contest the general election

“I am taking a step back, I want to create space for somebody else and other candidates,” Grech said. In a reaction, PN leader Bernard Grech thanked the outgoing MP, who, he said, was and remained a “pillar” of the party. Grech was the fourth MP to sit out the next election, after Mario Galea, Clyde Puli and Kristy Debono.