Pochettino sure Messi will rise to the occasion

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has backed Lionel Messi to come alive against Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg despite an underwhelming domestic campaign.

Messi has scored only two goals in Ligue 1 since his shock move to PSG last August after being forced to leave Barcelona after 21 years as the Catalans could no longer afford his salary. He scored 30 goals in his final LaLiga campaign.

But he has fared much better in the Champions League for PSG, scoring five times in five group games, including a wonderful strike in a 2-0 home win over Manchester City.

Messi usually upped his game against Real Madrid when playing for Barcelona, scoring 26 goals in 45 meetings with Barca’s biggest rivals, making him the all-time top scorer in ‘El Clasico’.

And Pochettino is certain the seven-times Ballon d’Or winner will rise to the occasion when Carlo Ancelotti’s side visit the Parc des Princes.

“Messi is in good shape and really looking forward to the game. In matches like this his experience is very important and he can play a fundamental role in transmitting that to his team-mates,” Pochettino told a news conference.

via Reuters