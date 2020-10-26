Pogba denies retiring from French team over Islam claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Paul Pogba has strongly denied claims which made the rounds in this morning’s press that he had quit the French national team, describing the story as ‘unacceptable fake news’.

Reports originating from the Middle East claimed the Manchester United midfielder had stepped down from international football after comments from France’s president Emmanuel Macron alleging that Islam was the source of international terrorism.

Macron’s comments were made in the wake of the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty, 47, who was murdered on his way home from the junior high school he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine – some 40km northwest of Paris.

The French government bestowed the country’s highest honour, the French Legion d’honneur, on the teacher, who had shown images of the prophet Muhammad to schoolchildren before the attack.

