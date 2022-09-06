Pogba to undertake operation in bid to play in World Cup

Reading Time: 1 minute

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba may not return to action for the Serie A club until January due to a knee injury which requires surgery, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday, casting doubts over the Frenchman’s World Cup participation.

Last month Pogba decided not to have surgery after damaging his meniscus in training following his move back to Juve from Manchester United in the close season but Allegri said circumstances had changed after he tried to train again.

“This morning he trained for the second time but then stopped and it was then decided that he undergo surgery. We will realistically get him back in January,” Allegri told reporters before Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Paris St Germain.

Allegri was unsure if 29-year-old Pogba would be ready for France’s world title defence at the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, adding: “The World Cup is not my problem, Juventus’ problem is that he comes back in January.”

Pogba was instrumental in France’s World Cup victory in 2018 in Russia, scoring in the final where they beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the trophy after a gap of 20 years. He has scored 11 goals in 91 appearances for France.

via Reuters