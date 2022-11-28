Poland braces for new wave of Ukrainian refugees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Poland braces for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine, which could reach the country, after recent Russian air strikes on civilian infrastructure that have led to massive power cuts and deprived residents of heat and water.

Poland’s Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński told the media on Sunday that “a new wave of Ukrainian refugees could come to Poland as a result of energy problems, and the escalation of Russian attacks.”

“Russia is constantly attacking Ukrainian power plants, to cut electricity and force Ukrainians to give up, but despite that, the traffic at Poland’s border crossings with Ukraine did not increase significantly as of yet,” Kamiński added.

The minister also stressed that Poland is getting ready for different scenarios, while also supporting internal refugees in Ukraine.

On Friday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed efforts to provide refugees with housing, healthcare and humanitarian aid with representatives of local authorities.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement published on its website that Poland is ready “to help those who will be forced to seek shelter in our country.”

Since February 24, Poland has taken in nearly 8 million refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A deputy interior minister said in mid-September that Poland was home to some 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees after many of them decided to return to their country.

Poland in March enacted a measure to offer wide-ranging support to Ukrainians, which grants them residence rights and ensures access to education, healthcare and social benefits.

Read more via Polskie Radio

