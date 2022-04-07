Poland charges two persons with spying for Belarus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prosecutors in Poland have charged two men detained by the country’s military police and suspected of spying for Belarus.

The two suspects, both Belarusian nationals, have been remanded in custody for three months following a court order, the tvp.info news website reported.

A spokesman for the District Prosecutor’s Office in the western city of Poznań, Łukasz Wawrzyniak, told reporters that “according to the findings of the military counterintelligence service, the two men conducted espionage activities, including reconnaissance of military and civilian facilities of critical importance to national defence.”

The suspects face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the charges, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency reported.

Via Polish National Radio