Malta, Poland

Poland confirms Malta flight ban

Poland has confirmed that it is banning direct flights from Malta, together with another 43 countries, including Spain, Israel and Romania, in order to prevent to spread of coronavirus. This was announced this morning by the Polish Government.

The United States, Montenegro, Mexico, Brasil, and Argentina are also on the list of countries, but according to The Guardian, Russia and China had been removed from it.

The ban comes in tomorrow and follows a series of other measures which restrict public life in the worst affected parts of the country, as the government tries to tackle the spread of the virus without resorting to a complete lockdown.

Poles can still however fly to and from any country they want if they choose indirect flights through countries that are not on the list, such as Germany.

Poland has so far reported 67,922 Covid-19 infections and more than 2,000 people have died from the virus. On Tuesday, 550 new infections were registered, according to date published by its health ministry.

