Poland has so far welcomed 2.76 million refugees from Ukraine

Poland has taken in nearly 2.76 million refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish Border Guard agency reported on Friday.

“Since February 24, a total of 2,757,000 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine,” it said in a tweet.

On Thursday, 26,800 refugees from Ukraine arrived in the country, compared with 24,700 a day earlier, according to the Polish Border Guard.

While most of those crossing the border are Ukrainian nationals, there are also citizens of many other countries among the refugees, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency has reported, citing the foreign ministry in Warsaw.

The US ambassador has paid tribute to Poland’s support for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that “no nation has done as much for refugees.”

Mark Brzezinski made the remark in an interview with the pan-Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera on Thursday, Polish state news agency PAP reported.

The US envoy said: “Poland has a national policy to take all the refugees coming in from Ukraine and put them into people’s houses and apartments.”

He added: “Never before has a nation done that with refugees arriving at its border.”

Putting the situation in perspective, Brzezinski reflected: “When I was ambassador to Sweden, the Swedes were rightfully proud about how they had successfully assimilated 1 million refugees over 20 years.”

He told Al Jazeera that “Poland has received 2.5 million refugees in 30 days and put them all in people’s homes and apartments.”

