International donor conference in Poland raises $6.5 billion for Ukraine

A high-profile international fundraiser for war-torn Ukraine is being held in Warsaw on Thursday.

The event, called the High-Level International Donors’ Conference for Ukraine, will take place at the National Stadium in the Polish capital.

It is co-hosted by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson, according to officials.

They were joined by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The international donors conference in Warsaw c raised 6.5 billion dollars to help the war-torn country, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Countries such as Finland, the Czech Republic, Croatia and others pledged millions of euros to support humanitarian and military efforts in Ukraine as part of the conference hosted by Poland and Sweden.

The European Commission also pledged 200 million euros in aid for displaced people in Ukraine, it said in a statement.

A previous such event in Warsaw in April helped collect over EUR 10 billion for Poland’s war-torn eastern neighbour.

Thursday is day 71 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Photo – Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C-L) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C-R) arrive at the High-Level International Donors’ Conference for Ukraine, at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland. The conference is organized by Poland and Sweden in cooperation with the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council. EC Audiovisual Service

