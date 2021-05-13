Reading Time: < 1 minute

The four Central European countries that make up the Visegrad Group – Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – today launched a “pro-family coalition” at an event in Warsaw. They aim to promote family policies at the local, national and EU level.

Hosted by Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and attended by the ministers responsible for family policy in each of the four countries, the event comes ahead of the International Day of Families, which was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 and is observed on 15 May.

“For us, family is the foundation,” said Morawiecki, who heads Poland’s national-conservative government. “Society without families would be like civilisation without culture or mathematics without numbers.”

Notes From Poland