Poland manufacturing PMI falls in Aug as inflation bites

Reading Time: 2 minutes

WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) – Polish manufacturing activity contracted further in August, a survey showed on Thursday, with output and new orders falling at rates not seen since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as surging inflation eroded customers’ purchasing power.

S&P Global’s Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 40.9 in August from 42.1 in July, remaining below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction for a fourth consecutive month. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 41.8.

“Poland’s manufacturing economy remained mired in deep contraction territory during August, amid reports of an increasingly difficult business climate characterised by high inflation, reduced purchasing power, and general market instability,” said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“These factors played out in generating the sharpest falls in both output and demand since May 2020.”

The survey showed that clients both at home and abroad were cutting down on discretionary purchases in response to inflation, but that with input costs continuing to rise firms said they had little choice but to pass on cost increases.

However, average input price inflation weakened to a 21-month low during August, although by historical levels it remained high.

Firms cut jobs due to the drop in orders, using both forced redundancies and the non-replacement of leavers.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)