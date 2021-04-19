Poland marks 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Warsaw Ghetto insurgents chose to die with weapons in their hands and refused to die in concentration camps or gas chambers. They fought heroically, like lions, to the very end, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during the ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

The president and the first lady took part in the event in front of the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto. After the ceremony, the president recalled that the uprising was the first city uprising during WWII.

“It was a fight to the end, they could neither surrender nor count on being treated as prisoners of war, covered by any international conventions,” the president pointed out, adding that the insurgents had known that surrendering to the Nazi Germans “would mean death for them”.

“They fought heroically, often to the horror of German soldiers who thought that they would enter the ghetto in two divisions and suppress any revolts; and they had to run away in terror,” said President Duda.

TVP

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...