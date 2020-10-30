Poland orders state firms to set up field hospitals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s prime minister has ordered six big Polish state-run companies to create field hospitals to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister’s chancellery chief of staff, Michal Dworczyk, said on Friday.

Dworczyk also told state radio that among the cities to get such hospitals are Plock and Ostroleka, medium-sized cities about 110-125 km from Warsaw where there have been large numbers of infections.

Earlier Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said that the number of daily coronavirus cases may be significant next week due to protests against an abortion ruling last week.

Poland has been rocked by huge demonstrations, most of them peaceful, since its top court ruled last Thursday that abortion due to foetal abnormalities was not permissible under the constitution.

The country reported another daily record of coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday with new 20,156 cases and 301 deaths related to COVID-19.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C), Artur Zaczynski (R) – coordinator of the field hospital and Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski (L) during visit to the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland 29 October 2020.

A temporary hospital for patients with Covid -19 is being built here. The temporary hospital will be a branch of the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw. As planned, in the first stage there will be 500 beds, of which 50 will be dedicated to intensive care. Ultimately, the hospital will be able to be expanded to a thousand places. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

