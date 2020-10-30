Poland orders state firms to set up field hospitals

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Poland’s prime minister has ordered six big Polish state-run companies to create field hospitals to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister’s chancellery chief of staff, Michal Dworczyk, said on Friday.
Dworczyk also told state radio that among the cities to get such hospitals are Plock and Ostroleka, medium-sized cities about 110-125 km from Warsaw where there have been large numbers of infections.
Earlier Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said that the number of daily coronavirus cases may be significant next week due to protests against an abortion ruling last week.
Poland has been rocked by huge demonstrations, most of them peaceful, since its top court ruled last Thursday that abortion due to foetal abnormalities was not permissible under the constitution.
The country reported another daily record of coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday with new 20,156 cases and 301 deaths related to COVID-19.