Poland ready to help Germany import non-Russian oil

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) – Poland is ready to help Germany import non-Russian oil, its climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday, as its Western neighbour aims to find alternative to Russian supplies after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

“We are ready to express our solidarity with Germany…and support them in their complete departure from oil, from Russian resources,” Moskwa told state owned Polskie Radio.

Meanwhile, Poland wants to finish its floating liquefied natural gas terminal in 2025, earlier than planned, minister in charge of energy security Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday.

“We want the facility to be ready in 2025, we are speeding this up. The plan was to have it ready in 2027,” Naimski told RMF FM radio after Russia said it was halting gas supplies to Poland.

Russia’s decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will add to its status as an economic and political pariah, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

“It (halting gas supply) will have a … very damaging effect on Russia as well because it is becoming further and further, more and more, not just a political pariah, but an economic pariah,” Raab told Sky News.

