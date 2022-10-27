Poland ready to help rebuild Ukrainian airports

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Polish government official has said that Warsaw is prepared to help Kyiv with the postwar reconstruction of Ukrainian airports.

Marcin Horała, who is deputy minister in charge of European Union funds and regional policy, made the declaration after a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, Polish state news agency PAP reported.

Horała said in a statement: “Poland sees a range of opportunities to support our friends from Ukraine when it comes to the postwar reconstruction of Ukrainian airports in the broad sense.”

He added: “We are in constant contact with representatives of the Ukrainian Association of Airports, as well as directly with the airports in Ukraine. We can also offer them our expert consultancy services when it comes to airport-related investment projects and planning further development of airports.”

Horała and Zvarych also discussed ways for Poland and Ukraine to work closer together on building a high-speed rail (HSR) system between the two countries “and the necessary review of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T),” according to officials.

He added that the Polish government was planning to build a railway line running from the eastern city of Lublin, through the eastern city of Zamość, to the eastern village of Bełżec near the Ukrainian border.

He told reporters the line could be extended on the Ukrainian side through the town of Rava-Ruska to the cities of Lviv and Kyiv.

Source: Polskie Radio / gov.pl

