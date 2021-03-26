Poland reports new daily record of 35,143 coronavirus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day on Friday, with 35,143 new cases, health ministry data showed as the country’s healthcare system is testing the limits of its capacity.

The government has announced more restrictions on Thursday to curb the surging number of infections.

Poland will shut kindergartens, hair salons and limit church service attendance from Saturday in response to the “most difficult moment” of the coronavirus outbreak, its prime minister said on Thursday.

Mateusz Morawiecki said the health service was reaching the limits of its capacity, and that restricting citizens’ mobility and business activity was essential to contain the virus’s spread.

Morawiecki said further restrictions were not impossible if the situation worsens over the next two or three weeks and that mandatory quarantining could be introduced for arrivals at Poland’s southern border.

Main Photo: Polish medical staff works at the Ministry of the Interior and Administration Hospital in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski

