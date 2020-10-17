Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Poland reports record coronavirus daily infections

1 Min Read
Poland reported a record 9,622 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to health ministry data published on Twitter, as the country reimposed some restrictions to fight the pandemic.

Poland has now recorded 167,230 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,524 deaths.

The ministry also said that as of Saturday, COVID-19 patients occupied 7,612 hospital beds and were using 604 ventilators, compared with 6,980 and 540 respectively a day earlier.
