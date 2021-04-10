Poland seems to have passed COVID-19 infections peak

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland seems to have passed a peak in the number of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday, adding that the country is still testing its health system capacity.

Poland reported 28,487 new coronavirus cases on Friday, compared with a record 35,251 on April 1. The country of 38 million also reported on Friday 768 coronavirus-related deaths, the second highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Photo: People waiting in line at the vaccination point at the Old Mine Science and Art Center in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland. EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI

