WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) – Poland on Friday will see a record of 36,665 new daily COVID-19 infections, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said ahead of the release of official figures.

He added that cases will continue to be very high in the coming days, climbing over 50,000 next week.

Photo – Soldiers of the Guard of Honor wearing protective masks at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the coronavirus pandemic in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/Piotr Nowak