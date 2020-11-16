Poland should veto EU budget, Justice Minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland should veto the European Union budget over an EU attempt to tie rule of law to EU funding, Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Monday.

“Now is the decisive moment for what will happen in Europe …when Poland can declare a veto… as a useful tool designed to block this political project designed to limit Poland’s sovereignty,” Ziobro told a news conference.

“I am convinced that, similarly to (Hungarian) Prime Minister Orban, Prime Minister Morawiecki will use this right.”

