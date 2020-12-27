Poland starts vaccination campaign against COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nurse Alicja Jakubowska (L) receives a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, 27 December 2020. Poland started a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the morning on 27 December.

Poland has organized vaccination points that will be able to vaccinate up to 98.5 percent of the population against Covid-19. Medical personnel will be the first group to get the jabs, followed by senior citizens and uniformed services.

Via EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

