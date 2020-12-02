Poland surpasses 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Poland passed 1 million on Wednesday and a second wave of the pandemic is proving more serious than the first.

The daily number of new cases has dropped since a surge in October and early November, but Poland has one of the lowest testing rates in the European Union and one of the highest proportions of positive tests.

On Wednesday, a further 13,855 coronavirus cases and 609 deaths were reported, health ministry data showed, bringing the total to 1,013,747 confirmed cases and 18,208 deaths.

Some 20,855 hospital beds were being used by COVID-19 patients out of a total of 39,051 available. Patients were using 2,023 ventilators out of 3,106 available for COVID-19 patients, the data showed.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is due to present details of the country’s vaccination programme this week.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told Polish private radio TOK FM that vaccines against COVID-19 should arrive by January or February in Poland.

Main Photo: Staff at hospital for patients with Covid-19 at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland . EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

