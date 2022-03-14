Poland takes in nearly 1.76 million refugees from Ukraine, Germany nearly 147,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) – Nearly 147,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have registered in Germany so far, said an interior ministry spokesperson on Monday.

The spokesperson told a regular news conference that 146,998 people had registered so far and added that the actual number of refugees currently in Germany could be much higher.

Poland has admitted almost 1.76 million refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish Border Guard agency reported on Monday. “Since February 24, a total of 1,758,000 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine,” it said in a tweet.

On Sunday alone, 82,100 refugees from Ukraine arrived in the country, according to the Polish Border Guard.

#Pomagamy🇺🇦

Od 24.02 #funkcjonariuszeSG odprawili już 1,77 mln osób z🇺🇦Dzisiaj tj.14.03 do godz. 11.00-29,6 tys.

W tym czasie z🇵🇱do🇺🇦wyjechało 186 tys. – głównie ob.🇺🇦 (83%).

Najwięcej podróżnych odprawiono w #PSGMedyka 400 tys., #PSGDorohusk 247 tys., #PSGKorczowa 235 tys. pic.twitter.com/gHKOtvDFWb — Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, nearly 250,000 refugees have arrived in Russia from Ukraine, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian acting head of the emergencies ministry on Monday as saying.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying it needed to demilitarise and “denazify” its southern neighbour in what it calls a special military operation. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice.

Photo – A member of the Ukrainian community during a service for peace in Ukraine and war victims in a Ukrainian Catholic Church filled with boxes of humanitarian aid in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER