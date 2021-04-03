Poland to start vaccinating 1 million persons a week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The government plans to start vaccinating one million people a week from April 12, the government’s plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme said.

Michal Dworczyk told reporters on Friday that the vaccination programme will be sped up in the coming weeks, and that new vaccination centres will be opened all over Poland.



“In the first week after Easter, namely between April 12 and 18, we will start vaccinating one million people against the coronavirus per week,” Dworczyk said.



“This means that there will be one million vaccinations a week. Of course, we are speaking about both the first and second doses,” he added.



“We will be doing our best to ensure that all vaccination dates are fully used,” he stated.

WARSAW – PolandIn – PAP

Like this: Like Loading...