Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poles will vote on whether they support the privatisation of state companies, Poland’s ruling party leader said on Friday, as he announced the first question in a number of referendums likely to be held on the same day as parliamentary elections.

Ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) had initially said they would hold a referendum on a European Union migration deal, in what some analysts viewed as a bid to mobilise their core electorate ahead of an Oct. 15 election seen by many as the most important since the fall of communism in 1989.

“For us, the voice of ordinary Poles is always decisive,” PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in a video posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The voice of foreign politicians, including German ones, is of no importance.”He said that the first referendum question would be: “Do you support the sale of state-owned enterprises?”.

PiS say that the main opposition party, the liberal Civic Platform (PO) which is led by Former European Council President Donald Tusk, is subservient to foreign interests, particularly those of Germany.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group