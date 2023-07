Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSZAWA, July 3 (Reuters) – Poland would like German Patriot systems to remain in Poland at least until the end of 2023, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

Germany dispatched three Patriot air defence units in Poland close to the Ukrainian border in January to prevent stray missile strikes.

