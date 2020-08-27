Poland warns against Russia’s military intervention in Belarus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia should not intervene militarily in Belarus under the pretence of restoring control there, Polish Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Kremlin has set up a reserve police force to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko but it would not be used unless the unrest there got out of control, Interfax news agency reported.

“The Polish government urges Russia to immediately withdraw from plans of a military intervention in Belarus, under false excuse of ‘restoring control’ – a hostile act, in breach of international law and human rights of Belarusian people, who should be free to decide their own fate,” Morawiecki wrote.

Reuters

