Poland welcomed 2.39 million refugees from Ukraine, to host global fundraiser for Ukraine in April

Poland has taken in 2.39 million refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish Border Guard agency reported.

“Since February 24, a total of 2,393,000 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine,” it said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, 25,500 refugees from Ukraine arrived in the country, compared with around 22,400 a day earlier, according to the Polish Border Guard.

While most of those crossing the border are Ukrainian nationals, there are also citizens of many other countries among the refugees, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency has reported, citing the foreign ministry in Warsaw.

Meanwhile, Poland’s president will co-host a crowdfunding event for war-torn Ukraine in Warsaw in April

Andrzej Duda is set to lead the function, entitled “Stand Up for Ukraine,” alongside the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the state PAP news agency reported.

They will be joined virtually by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to officials.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 9, the event is being organised by the advocacy group Global Citizen, Duda’s foreign-policy aide, Jakub Kumoch, told reporters

The Warsaw event will crown a broader social media campaign by von der Leyen, Trudeau and Global Citizen to raise funds and mobilise other forms of support for refugees and people internally displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reporters were told.

The Royal Castle is illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian (L) and Polish (R) national flags in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/Albert Zawada

