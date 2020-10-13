Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Poland will veto EU budget and recovery plan if Brussels will impose rule-of-law conditions

Poland will veto the EU’s €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery plan if Brussels imposes rule of law conditions, Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said in an interview published Tuesday.

“There will be a veto. If the threats and blackmail continue, we’ll firmly defend Poland’s vital interests,” he told the right-wing Gazeta Polska Codziennie newspaper, comparing Brussels’ actions to the Soviet Union’s rule in the past over Poland, adding: “We’re on the right side of history, and those who want to take away our sovereignty based on their own whims are headed for a fall.”

Politco
