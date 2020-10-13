Poland will veto EU budget and recovery plan if Brussels will impose rule-of-law conditions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland will veto the EU’s €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery plan if Brussels imposes rule of law conditions, Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said in an interview published Tuesday.

“There will be a veto. If the threats and blackmail continue, we’ll firmly defend Poland’s vital interests,” he told the right-wing Gazeta Polska Codziennie newspaper, comparing Brussels’ actions to the Soviet Union’s rule in the past over Poland, adding: “We’re on the right side of history, and those who want to take away our sovereignty based on their own whims are headed for a fall.”

Politco

Like this: Like Loading...