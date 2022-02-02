Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland detected 56,051 fresh Covid infections in the past 24 hours, Polskie Radio reports, an 83% surge on the 30,588 cases confirmed on Wednesday two weeks ago.

That’s near Poland’s peak of over 57,000 daily cases – recorded on Thursday last week – as Omicron surges across the country. Health minister Adam Niedzielski warned cases could exceed 60,000, and even approach 140,000, by mid-February.

A further 318 people died from virus-related causes, a 15% climb on the 276 deaths reported on Wednesday last week.

Public sector employees are working from home until at least the end of February, and prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki authorities are working to expand hospital beds available to Covid patients.

Poland’s Covid death toll is now more than 105,000, the 15th highest in the world. (Poland has the 38th highest population globally.)

Photo – A Polish medical staff member works at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing lab at the PGE Arena Gdansk stadium in Gdansk, northern Poland. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

