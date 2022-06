Reading Time: < 1 minute

GDANSK, June 15 (Reuters) – Poland’s biggest clothing retailer LPP will open its first brick and mortar stores in Italy and Greece in December, Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz confirmed during a conference call on Wednesday.

“We are in advance talks with potential landlords…We believe that we will manage to open the first stores in Italy and Greece this calendar year” said Lutkiewicz.

Currently, the group only operates online in both countries.