Poland’s ruling party leads in opinion poll before Oct vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Poland’s ruling nationalists are in the lead ahead of October 15 parliamentary elections, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

The Law and Justice party (PiS) and its small allies, Sovereign Poland and the Republicans, collectively known as United Right, were seen at 34% in a IBRiS poll for Onet.pl. The largest opposition grouping, the liberal Civic Coalition (KO), would win 28.9%, according to the poll.

The New Left would score 10%, the centre-right Third Way 10.6%, and the far-right Confederation was on 9.7%.

