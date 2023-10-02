Poland’s ruling party leads in opinion poll before October vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) – Poland’s ruling nationalists are in the lead ahead of Oct. 15 parliamentary elections, according to a poll published on Monday.

The Law and Justice party (PiS) and its small allies, Sovereign Poland and the Republicans, collectively known as United Right, were seen at 32.3% in an United Surveys poll for wp.pl. The largest opposition grouping, the liberal Civic Coalition (KO), would win 26.4%, according to the poll.

The centre-right Third Way would score 12.1%, the far-right Confederation 9.0%, and the New Left was on 8.1%.

